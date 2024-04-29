Petrol bomb attacks: Meghalaya Dy CM urges dissatisfied groups to come for talks

Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday appealed to dissatisfied groups to come ahead for talks following a series of petrol bomb attacks unsettling the capital city here.

Shillong has been hit by spate of violence by miscreants who lobbed petrol bombs at various places, disturbing the peace in the hilly town.

Addressing the recent spate of violence, Tynsong, who also oversees the Home portfolio, emphasized the importance of dialogue to address underlying grievances.

“Disturbances won’t provide solutions,” stated Tynsong, urging citizens to eschew violence.

He further stated, “We are open to meeting with any dissatisfied groups or individuals to address their concerns.”

Emphasizing the government’s dedication to ensuring safety and justice, Tynsong discussed ongoing investigations into the attacks. “We have instructed the Director General of Police to thoroughly investigate these incidents. We will apprehend the perpetrators,” he assured.

Highlighting the futility of violence, Tynsong urged citizens to uphold peace and refrain from vigilantism.

“Throwing stones or petrol bombs will yield no positive outcomes. We urge all citizens to maintain tranquility,” he urged.