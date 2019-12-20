The Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a video message on Friday expressed deep concern and anguish on the use of force, and said that the people’s apprehension is legitimate.

The countrywide protest was violent on Friday also not only in Delhi but in many part of Uttar Pradesh as well. In the morning, the protest was minimal in the national capital but it triggered after the Friday prayers at Jama Masjid. The protest was initiated by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and took a violent turn in Old Delhi area. A vehicle was torched outside the Daryaganj Police Station.

“In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“This is unacceptable in a democracy and the Congress condemns the use of violence and expresses solidarity. The CAA is discriminatory and the proposed NRC will target the poor and vulnerable sections of the society,” she said.

“The BJP government has chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” she added.

The Congress was not directly involved in the protests so far, as only few leaders participated that also on their own representation. But now the party chief has expressed her support to the country wide agitations.

On Friday evening, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached India Gate to join the protesters.

While speaking to media, Priyanka said that the CAA and NRC are against the poor as they will be the ones who will be affected the most. She also asked what will the daily wage labourers do when the NRC will be implemented.

She also urged the people to stage peaceful protests.

A meeting was also conducted by the Congress party on Thursday as many party leaders suggested that the party should support the protest.