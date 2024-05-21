Congress neither has a leader nor policy, claims Kangana Ranaut

In a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Kangana Ranaut asserted that the party neither has a leader nor policy. She accused the Congress of engaging solely in politics driven by appeasement and nepotism.

INDI bloc leaders should clarify who will assume the role of Prime Minister in this purportedly arrogant alliance. Are the constituents of this alliance harbouring aspirations of rotating Prime Ministers in five years? The Congress party is not going to win even 50 seats, she claimed during her election campaign in Siraj on Tuesday.

“The country has witnessed transformation in the last one decade. Today, every person in the country aspires to be a part of India’s growth. The country has left a dark chapter behind and has taken a journey towards ‘Amrit Kaal’ (the era of elixir) and every citizen of the country is dreaming of making a developed India on the completion of 100 years of India’s independence by 2047,” she said.

“It is due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country has emerged from big challenges like Naxalism and terrorism. While, the central government has resolved to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the leaders within the INDI alliance are delivering statements in favour of Pakistan,” she claimed.

The Congress is a party of loot and plunder, she alleged, stating that by voting for the party, the people of Mandi will not become partners of sin.

Attacking Congress candidate, Vikramaditya Singh, she said that he is arrogant and a spoiled prince. It seems his mother Pratibha Singh has not taught him to respect women.

“Vikramaditya Singh described Dev Samaj and gods and goddesses as one level below the monarchy. Today his ego has risen to his head,” she alleged.

Stating that she is getting full blessings from the people as well as the gods and goddesses, she accused Vikramaditya Singh of instigating the religious sentiments of the people.

On June 4, it will become clear who will get the blessings of the gods and goddesses and who will not, she said.