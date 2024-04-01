People will answer to this dictatorship: Sunita Kejriwal after Delhi CM sent back to Tihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday slammed the Centre after her husband was sent to judicial custody till April 15 and said “people of the country will answer to this dictatorship”.

“If the investigation is over, why has he been sent to jail? People of the country will answer to this dictatorship,” she said.

Her reaction came after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the court that the Delhi CM may be sent to judicial custody. He, however, added that the ED “may require his further custody at a later date.”

The probe agency told the court that Kejriwal gave false and contrary evidence related to other members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Asked about the kind of interaction of accused Vijay Nair to the arrestee, Kejriwal stated that Nair didn’t report to him but to his Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurav Bharadwaj, and that his own interaction with Vijay Nair was limited.

Hearing the case, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sent Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15. She, however, directed Tihar jail authorities to allow the Delhi CM to carry books and prescribed medicines.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy money laundering case. He was initially sent to ED custody till March 28, which was later extended till April 1.