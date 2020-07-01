Haridwar city administration has given permission to people who are coming there for post-cremation rituals to immerse ashes of their deceased family members, to stay in the town for 24 hours as lockdown restrictions are being gradually uplifted, during the Unlock 2.0 phase.

The holy city’s priests’ body Ganga Sabha welcomed the move, saying around 500 urns are brought by families everyday during this Coronavirus pandemic period, reported the Times of India.

The district administration has given conditional permission to the families coming for rituals but they need to follow all the norms like maintaining social distance, wear masks etc. The hotels to need to maintain a record of the families who come to stay there.

There are 2,881 cases of Coronavirus in Uttarakhand, with 609 active cases. 2,231 people have recovered from the infection, while 41 people have died of COVID1-19.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 5,85,493 on Wednesday which includes 2,20,114 active cases and 3,47,978 recovered cases according to data released by ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus reached 17,400.

The government on Monday announced the second phase of the country’s gradual emergence from restrictions in a set of elaborate guidelines for “Unlock2”. While containment zones – areas worst-hit by the pandemic – will continue to remain under strict curbs, more activities shall be opened outside these neighbourhoods.