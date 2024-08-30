People see red in shock, Akhilesh hits back at Yogi for remark on SP cap

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark on his party’s red cap saying people say anything while in shock.

The SP leader was referring to BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

During a meeting on Friday, he said, “Red colour has to be understood in perspective. It is of revolution, of reconciliation and of emotion.”

“Our chief minister cannot understand emotions. This cap can also be useful for bald people. Our red colour is of happiness and festival. Why CM Yogi is unhappy with this colour,” he asked.

Yadav said the BJP suffered a setback in UP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and after the defeat, the party has started searching for the reasons for the defeat. Yogi Adityanath is not able to recover from the shock hence he is seeing red colour everywhere.

Taking aim at the SP, CM Yogi said on Thursday, “If we turn the pages of history, we will find the dark deeds of Lal Topi”.

During a programme in Kanpur, he said Kanpur has to be developed as a model. Whatever was done in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven and a half years was done under blessings and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.