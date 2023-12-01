People of UP can never forget corruption of SP rule: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that the Opposition leaders consistently and unduly take credit of the ‘works done by Samajwadis’ while “the public hasn’t forgotten their ‘misdemeanors’, everyone knows how the ‘games’ were played during their regime”.

The chief minister said before 2017, the morale of criminals and land mafia in the state was high. They all had the support of the administration. There were riots every second or third day. The atmosphere of the state has changed after 2017. As opposed to it, we have a zero tolerance policy. The result of this is visible to all of us. The NCRB report has come out today. Within the state, UP is the number one state in punishing women related criminals.

He made these remarks while replying to a debate on Supplementary budget in the state assembly on Friday.

Later, the supplementary budget to the tune of over Rs 28,000 crore was approved by the house and thereafter the assembly was adjourned sine die to end the four days winter session.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people’s attitude towards Uttar Pradesh has changed. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of new India. Our UP will move forward. If there is economic progress then the Opposition should also be happy.

He said that 63,000 criminals booked under Gangster Act were registered against 836 criminals under the NSA. Not only this, property worth crores of rupees belonging to these criminals was confiscated. Action was taken against 66 mafia and their gang members within the state. People already know what kind of actions was taken against criminals and mafia in the state, he stated.

Yogi said UP’s GSDP in 2016-17 was around Rs 13 lakh crore. Today in 2023-24 it is approximately Rs 24.5 lakh crore. The state budget has increased as16 percent of the total population of the country lives in the state. The average budget has doubled since 2017. “We are moving forward with this budget for the all-round development of the state,” he added.

He said JPNIC stands out as the biggest example of dacoity sponsored by those in power within the state, with an initial DPR of Rs 265 crore, but expenses of Rs 821 crore. Even after that, the game was not over, and this is just one example, the CM said.

Yogi said the figures presented by the leader of Opposition were not real. He sarcastically said, “Perhaps his homework was not done well. Anyway, he doesn’t have time, but he tried anyway.”

While exposing corruption under the SP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the Gomti River Front’s DPR was initially worth Rs 167 crore. Following that, a DPR worth Rs 346 crore was prepared. In 2015, it was raised to Rs 656 crore.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved a revised estimate of Rs 1513 crore in June 2016, but the work remained unfinished despite spending Rs 1437 crore.

The CBI and ED are conducting an investigation. It was found that diaphragm wall works were done without approved drawings; irregularities in slush removal; payment in excess of the contracted amount in 141 contracts; even after the completion of the diaphragm wall work, four fake contracts were created. This is just one; the list of misdeeds under the SP government is long and there will be such examples in every district.

Earlier, speaking on the supplementary budget, Akhilesh Yadav said when the government was not able to spend funds, why this supplementary budget? Money is lying in the most important departments. Money has not been spent in many departments. A new budget will also come. This government is visionless, their budget has been directionless. What was said was not done, this should be the real slogan of BJP.

“BJP had said that they would create a one trillion dollar economy. For this, a growth rate of 34 per cent is required. If you will not spend 65 per cent, how will you take supplementary budget? You have a few months, so how will you achieve? This government has a dual character, saying one thing and does something else. This government is ahead in boasting,” SP president said.

The leader of the Opposition further said that the BJP had shown the dream of a smart city. Is there any place for smart city in this supplementary budget? I feel that the previous five-year term and two more years of this one are also about to be completed. It seems that now a smart city will not be possible. This is a government that is stopping the pace of development. When there is no expenditure on these then why is such a big budget needed? When you compare the economy of other states, Uttar Pradesh is at 18th place.