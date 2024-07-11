Widespread corruption raises question mark on Kejriwal’s ideology: Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and senior BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday accused the AAP government in Delhi of making false promises of cleaning the national capital, providing drinking water, and closing drainages.

Vaishnaw told reporters that the way the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal created chaos in the country’s capital reflects their dishonesty which has resulted in the suffering of every citizen in the city.

In a sharp attack on the AAP government, the Union minister said, “They (the AAP government) made false promises of cleaning the city and providing drinking water, closing drainages but they have not done anything but they focused on liquor.”

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal for the liquor policy case, he said the Delhi chief minister has been consistently denying his involvement in the liquor scam even as the ED chargesheet ‘nailed’ his lies.

Notably, the investigative agency filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the liquor scam on Wednesday and described the AAP’s national convenor as the ‘kingpin and key conspirator’ in the 2021-2022 excise policy scam.

“The widespread corruption in the excise policy scam has raised a big question mark on the political life and political ideology of Arvind Kejriwal,” the Union Minister added.

Vaishnaw questioned the AAP’s tie-up with Congress saying they stitched an alliance to loot the people of Delhi.

Dubbing the alliance ‘maha thugbandhan’, he said the people of the city would have to decide whether they could repose faith in the corrupt leaders to transform Delhi into a world-class city. He asked the people of Delhi to rethink whether Congress and the AAP could ensure good governments or a new alternative should be brought to Delhi.

“It is now up to the citizens of Delhi to think whether the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are right for them or not, or should a change be brought in the city,” he said.