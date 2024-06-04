People of India have saved the Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on LS poll results

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 as Congress-led Opposition brought BJP’s tally down to 240 from 303 in 2019. Addressing a press conference as results became evident, Rahul said that this was an election to save the Constitution and thanked the people of India for doing that.

“The people of India have saved the Constitution and democracy,” he said while holding a copy of the Constitution.

The Congress leader said that the poor and deprived population of the country stood with the INDIA bloc to protect their rights.

Gandhi said that the election was also a battle to protect central agencies such as the CBI, and the ED from “capture” by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

As per the latest Election Commission of India data, the Congress party won 58 seats and was in a winning position on at least 41 more. The party increased its tally significantly by securing almost double the seats it won in 2019.

The Congress-led INDIA alliance also performed beyond exit poll predictions and stopped the BJP juggernaut from winning the majority. The most surprising gains of the INDIA bloc came from Uttar Pradesh, a BJP apple cart, as it won 43 seats.

Congress was in the winning position on six seats, while its INDIA alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party was in the pole position on 37 seats.