People of Delhi have full faith in BJP resolution and Modi’s guarantee: PM

Escalating attack on the ruling AAP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said lies and loot in Delhi is about to end. He said after 8th February, the BJP government which will be formed in Delhi, will fulfil all its promises in a time-bound manner and this is Modi’s guarantee.

Addressing a public rally in Yamuna Khadar, Ghonda, PM Modi said, ”The people of Delhi have full faith in the resolution of BJP and the guarantee of Modi. I assure you that I will leave no stone unturned in the development of this place. ”

He said 25 years of the 21st century has passed but the situation in Delhi remains the same.

The PM said, “Before I address today’s election rally, I express my condolences towards the families of the people who have lost their lives in the painful accident which occurred in Mahakumbh. I express my sympathies with the affected families. Many people suffered injuries.”

He said he was in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. For a brief time, the process of holy dip was obstructed but it has been going on smoothly for some hours now, he informed further.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, “The scene here reflects the mood of Delhi, it reflects the mandate of the people of Delhi. Delhi is saying that now the excuses of ‘Aapda’ will not work, false promises of ‘Aapda’ will not work. Delhi is saying that now the loot and lies of ‘Aapda’ will not work. ”

He said people here want such a double-engine government of the BJP which will build houses for the poor, make Delhi modern, provide tap water to every house and give freedom from the tanker mafia.

”Today, Delhi is saying that when 5th February comes, ‘Aapda’ will go, BJP will come,” he stressed. He pointed out that the BJP government will not stop schemes but will continue with them. He said the AAP government has left the people of Delhi at the mercy of the mafia.

Voting for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and counting will take place on February 8.