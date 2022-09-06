People of Himachal will reject Delhi model of AAP : BJP

BJP Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna taking a jibe on Delhi model of Aam Admi Party and said that the people of the state will reject it.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Khanna said that the Himachal people are educated and will not get misleaded by both Congress and AAP, as they have already made up their minds to vote for BJP as people have witnessed the work for the progress and development of the state.

Taking a dig at AAP, he charged that the Delhi Model is nothing but an eye wash and the leaders of AAP have done PhD in lying.

“The leaders of AAP are good at misleading the public, however in Himachal they will not be successful”, he claimed.

Taking a jibe on the future of Congress in Himachal Pradesh, he claimed that State Congress president Pratibha Singh is following the same path of Sonia Gandhi, that is promoting her son and leading the party to the brink of ruin.”It is due to familyism that their leaders are joining another party”, he asserted.

Both Congress and AAP leaders say that they do not see the development work done by the BJP government of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

“How can they see the progress and development brought about by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led-BJP government in the state when Congress fails to see their own senior leaders leaving the party and similarly AAP cannot see corruption by their leaders,” he alleged.

“When AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can sack his minister in Punjab in a corruption case, why doesn’t he sack Manish Sisodia and Satendra Jain,” he questioned, demanding his resignation of on moral grounds.

Replying to the question of growing unemployment in Himachal, Khanna claimed that the Bulk Drug Park that is a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state will create job opportunities.

“BJP is in no hurry to finalize and announce tickets to its leaders in Himachal for Assembly elections as it is an organization that works systematically by following the set practice in ticket distribution”, he said in a reply to a question.