People have already rejected INDI Alliance: Rajnath Singh

Taking on the Opposition during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that people have already rejected the INDIA bloc, which he alleged is already in a shambles.

“Several Opposition parties joined hands for their evil desire to fight and defeat the BJP. This is an alliance of convenience of some self-seeking Opposition leaders. However, they can’t even face up to the NDA even if they are united,” he claimed.

Campaigning in favour of BJP candidate Atul Garg in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat, Singh said the Opposition bloc would struggle to weigh up and face the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the daring rescue and repatriation of compatriots stuck in war-torn Ukraine, the defence minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the return of 22,500 stranded Indian students after speaking to leaders in the country and those in Russia and the US. He said no other world leader could have accomplished this feat.

He also lauded PM Modi for raising the country’s prestige and profile on the world stage ever since he was elected to office in 2014.

Singh said India now is a powerful country. Earlier, the world did not take us seriously, but now PM Modi worked a miracle to get us where he is. Today, when India speaks on a global forum, the whole world listens. This is a ringing endorsement and affirmation of where our country is today.