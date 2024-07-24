Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge hails 1991 budget by Manmohan Singh, stresses on the need for middle class

Emphasizing the necessity for a budget that addresses the needs of the middle class and the underprivileged, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the 1991 budget presented by former Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, noting that it spurred India’s growth trajectory.

“July 1991 marked a watershed moment in India’s history, as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms. This visionary move revolutionised the country, empowering the middle class and uplifting millions from poverty and marginalisation. The Congress party takes immense pride in this groundbreaking achievement, which catalysed India’s growth trajectory and continues to inspire progress and prosperity,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Kharge further stressed the importance of these reforms in today’s context, stating, “Today, once again, there is a pressing need for meaningful, robust second-generation reforms, which help both the middle class and the deprived”.

Kherge’s statement comes after several opposition parties claimed that the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was a “discriminatory budget”.

INDIA bloc’s Floor Leaders (Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha) held a meeting at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Tuesday. The INDIA bloc MPs will hold a protest in the Parliament on Wednesday, against the Union Budget, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Union Budget 2024-25, accusing the Finance Minister of making hollow promises.

Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ he tweeted, “Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Modi government has failed to conduct the Census and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech did not mention funds for the decadal Population Census which was supposed to take place in 2021.

“It is highly disappointing that the Finance Minister’s announcement on Data and Statistics makes no mention of releasing funds for the decadal Population Census that was supposed to have taken place in 2021, but has still not been conducted,” Jairam Ramesh said.

“This is the first time since Independence that the Government has failed to conduct a Census on time. The consequences on the State’s administrative capabilities are serious – one example being the 10-12 crore individuals who have been excluded from the ambit of the National Food Security Act. It also means that the Government will likely continue to avoid a Socio-Economic Caste Census, despite calls from its own NDA partners for the same,” he added.

Notably, The Congress party has been allocated approximately 4 hours to speak on the budget in the Lok Sabha. The discussion will be initiated by Kumari Selja and Shashi Tharoor, with Praniti Shinde also participating in the debate.

In a meeting with Congress MPs yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that all MPs should get an opportunity to speak. Since he has already given a speech once, he feels there is no need for him to speak again. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi wants all party MPs to express their views on every issue, and not just one or two leaders to speak on every matter.