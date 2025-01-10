People coming from other states have as much rights in Delhi as Kejriwal: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted sharply to Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that people of UP and Bihar are fake voters.

He said Arvind Kejriwal has as much authority in Delhi as the people coming from other states. People contribute significantly to the facilities and development of Delhi.

Speaking at a program of a private channel here on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a citizen of another state has the right to become a voter of Delhi. If a person is involved in any kind of government service in Delhi, he has the right to become a voter. Apart from this, be it the working class engaged in the construction of Delhi, businessmen, politicians or other professionals, everyone has as much right over Delhi as Arvind Kejriwal has.

“Voter selection is done with the intervention of the Election Commission, no government has any role in it. Kejriwal has raised questions on the constitutional institution,” he said.