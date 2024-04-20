People are rejecting INDI alliance formed by ‘corrupt’ partners: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said INDI alliance partners had come together merely because of action against their corruption, and Friday’s Lok Sabha polling reports, therefore, did not surprise that people had rejected them completely, as they had also never projected their leader post-polls.

Addressing BJP election rallies in Nanded and Parbhani in Maharashtra, he said the Congress can make any claims; the reality is that even before elections started, party leaders had accepted their defeat.

The Congress leaders, who used to win Lok Sabha elections, left the Lok Sabha arena and entered Parliament from the Rajya Sabha route. This showed they had no confidence to face the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The Prime Minister said an interesting fact about the INDI alliance partners is that they are fighting among themselves in the Lok Sabha polls. There are 25 per cent seats in the country where they are contesting against each other, making allegations against each other and threatening to send their rivals to jails.

Can such parties be trusted by people, if they don’t trust each other, he said. These parties will raise a storm in the Lok Sabha, should they win and come there. Therefore, it is necessary to teach them a lesson, Mr Modi said.

He said the Congress Prince (Rahul Gandhi) appears to be sensing trouble in his Kerala constituency, Wayanad. He and his group are waiting for the 26 April voting in Wayanad, and then they will look for a safe seat for him, the Prime Minister said.

The INDI alliance partners are also abusing each other, he said. The Kerala Chief Minister, who is an alliance partner of the Congress, abused the Congress Prince in such a way that none can imagine. Mr Modi said just as he ran away from his earlier constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, he will have to go away from Wayanad also.

Addressing in Parbhani, the Prime Minister said people should be careful about the Congress Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. He said the Congress is such a wall creeper that has no roots or soil, whoever gives it support, it will eat it up.

The Prime Minister said at the time of Independence, the Congress brought Partition; after Independence, it created the Kashmir problem, and on the excuse of Article 370, it did not let the Indian Constitution be implemented there, denying also Dalits of the region any rights.

Mr Modi said the Congress never allowed the development of Maharashtra. The party always blocked schemes for the welfare of the poor, Dalit, deprived sections, labour, and farmers. The Congress opposed any scheme for the poor, like toilets, bank accounts, digital India, and UPI, brought by his government.

A Congress leader used to say uneducated people will not benefit from digital technology, he recalled. Can such people be trusted for the development of the country, he asked. The Congress, he said, does not understand the problems of Maharashtra. The party for decades kept Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions starved of amenities like water; the region became poorer day by day.

Mr Modi said his government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for Partition sufferers and those who came from Afghanistan, but the Congress opposes this and seems to be taking revenge for 1984. If Modi gives a guarantee, he said, it is fulfilled.

“Modi had guaranteed that Article 370 will be removed from Jammu and Kashmir, and it is history today. Muslim women have got freedom from Teen Talaq practice. Modi had given a guarantee that India will be taken out of its miserable economic condition and it is already the fifth-largest economy in the world, and now Modi has given a guarantee it will be the third-largest economy in the world.”

The Prime Minister said, “Ram Lalla’s temple is ready in Ayodhya, but just see what INDI alliance people are saying. They are abusing Sanatan dharma and justifying their boycott of Pran Pratishtha at the Ram temple; they are even calling prayers at the temple ‘pakhand’ (hypocrisy).” Mr Modi said: “The INDI alliance is insulting our faith, do they deserve to be pardoned.”

He said Modi’s guarantee will ensure a remedy for every injury given by the Congress. What has been achieved in the last 10 years is just a trailer, filling up the pits dug up by the Congress, he said.

He said his government is inspired by Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings to serve people. The Kartarpur corridor construction helped lakhs of pilgrims to visit the shrine. The NDA has worked with all its devotion to improve places connected with the Sikh religion.