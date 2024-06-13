Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for 3rd term

BJP leader Pema Khandu was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term.

Alongside Khandu, senior party leader Chowna Mein took the oath as the deputy chief minister. Ten other legislators also took the oath as members of the council of ministers.

The oaths were administered by Governor K T Parnaik at a grand ceremony held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Prominent leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the swearing-in ceremony.

Khandu, who took over the reins of the frontier state for the third consecutive time, was elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Wednesday.

Subsequently, Governor Parnaik invited Khandu to form the government.

Khandu first assumed the role of chief minister in 2016 and took office again on May 29, 2019, after the BJP secured 41 out of 60 seats in the assembly polls.

In the recent Arunachal Pradesh assembly election, the BJP won 46 out of the 60 seats, including 10 seats won unopposed before the polls.

The NPP, part of the NDA government at the Centre, secured five seats.

The NCP won three seats, the PPA secured two seats, and the Congress won one seat.

The remaining three seats went to independent candidates.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Khandu expressed his commitment to the state’s development in a post on ‘X’.

“We are committed to the development of our state, taking along all citizens, including tribals, for the growth of all regions,” he said.

“With the support of the people, we will work even harder to make Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh a reality that will contribute vibrantly to the making of Viksit Bharat,” the newly-elected chief minister added.