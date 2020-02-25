Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a second meeting in the wake of violent protests that have erupted in parts of Northeast Delhi following clashes between groups supporting and opposing the CAA.

The emergency meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others.

According to sources in the Home Ministry, issues of hate-mongering, police-MLA coordination, adequate force deployment and controlling rumours were mainly discussed.

The meeting convened by the Home Minister has decided to form Peace Committees in sensitive areas, with the participation of local MLAs, attempt to quell rumours and ensure better coordination between the Delhi Police and local MLAs.

Amit Shah will now meet separately with the Home Secretary, DIB and Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.

Addressing media after the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said “everyone wants that the violence be stopped”.

Terming the meeting as “positive”, Kejriwal said it was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to the city.

He further said that the Army might be called in to control the situation if the need arises.

“If it is needed then I hope… But right now the action is being taken by police… We’ve been assured that adequate number of police personnel will be deployed as required,” he said.

However, the Home Ministry has ruled out calling the Army to control the situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been put in place in Northeast Delhi till March 24.

Earlier on the intervening night of February 24 and 25, Shah flew back from Ahmedabad to Delhi to take stock of the situation.

At least seven people including a Head Constable of the Delhi Police have been killed as violence broke out between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting the law

According to reports, at least 160 people including 50 police personnel have been injured in the violence that erupted on Saturday evening.

35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in.

Several areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura remain tense. The police used tear gas in a bid chase away the protesters.

Interestingly, the violence unfolded amid US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

Parts of northeast Delhi continue to teeter on the edge, as incidents of violence continued to flare up after an overnight lull. Tuesday morning saw rioters pick from where they had left off on Monday night, with several incidents of violence and stone-pelting reported from interiors of localities such as Jaffarabad, Brahmapuri which adjoining Maujpur.