PDP’s PAC discusses strategy for Assembly polls

Following the defeat of its president Mehbooba Mufti in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday met in Srinagar to discuss the party’s strategy for the coming Assembly elections.

This was the first meeting of the PAC after the defeat of Mehbooba on Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat and also the INDIA bloc disowning her party by refusing to assign her party even a single seat in the elections.

Mehbooba chaired the PAC meeting in which senior party leaders participated. Measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots level were deliberated and the strategy to tackle the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir was also considered.

Advertisement

The PAC threadbare reviewed the post Lok Sabha elections political situation in J&K, party sources said.