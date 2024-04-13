PDM announces 7 LS candidates in UP

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) on Saturday announced the names of its candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The first list of candidates of the PDM (Backward, Dalit, Muslim) alliance was released this morning after a meeting that lasted till late evening yesterday in the presence of Dr. Pallavi Patel.

Party”s National Executive Member Ajay Patel said that PDM Uttar Pradesh will contest the elections strongly. Candidates for the remaining seats will be announced soon.

PDM has fielded Hafiz Mohammad Mobeen from Rae Bareli and Subhash Patel from Bareilly. Whereas, Dr. Jaiveer Singh Dhangar from Hathras, Premdutt Baghel from Firozabad, Ramkishan Pal from Fatehpur, Premchand Bind from Bhadohi and Jawahar Bind from Chandauli.

In response to Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA, Apna Dal Kamerawadi along with three other parties has formed PDM Nyaya Morcha. This alliance includes Apna Dal Kamerawadi, AIMIM, Rashtra Uday Party and Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party. This alliance will field its candidates on many seats in UP.

Regarding this alliance, Pallavi Patel had said that in the new political circumstances, oppression, oppression and injustice against various social groups, especially other backward classes, Dalits and Muslims, has increased. The working style of the government and the retreat of the main opposition on these questions demands a new political option.

Therefore, with the slogan of PDM, we are moving forward on the question of participation of backward Dalits and Muslims and towards a new political option against oppression, oppression and injustice, she said.