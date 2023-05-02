Pawar to step down as NCP chief; party workers urge him to continue

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as party chief 24 years after he formed the party with the support of some of his die-hard supporters.

“I have three years left of the Rajya Sabha membership during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking up any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down,” the 82-year veteran leader said during the release of his autobiography, ‘Lok Majhe Sangati – Political Autobiography’ in Mumbai where top leaders of his party were present in large numbers.

Pawar, who was expelled from the Congress before he formed NCP for opposing Sonia Gandhi’s candidature for the prime ministership due to her foreign origins, announced the formation of a committee consisting of top leaders to find his successor.

The panel includes leaders like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K.K. Sharma, P.C. Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, and Jaydev Gaikwad. Other ex-officio members are: NCP Mahila Congress President Fauzia Khan, NCP Youth Congress President Dheeraj Sharma and NCP Student Congress President Sonia Duhan, agencies said.

However, NCP leaders and workers, who were shocked by Pawar’s announcement, made vociferous calls for him to reconsider his decision. Many of them were in tears as they recalled his contribution to the party and making it a force to reckon with not only in Maharashtra but other parts of the country too.

State NCP President Jayant Patil broke down, other senior leaders like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil Narhari Zirwal, and many more said the decision was ‘not acceptable,’ made fervent appeals and ‘begged’ Pawar to retract.

Senior leaders like Ajit Pawar, state party chief Jayant Patil and others attempted to pacify the party workers and the lower-rung leaders and urged them to remain calm.

Pawar said he would continue to strive for the growth of the organisation, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit. Even though he was stepping down from the post of president, he was not retiring from public life, he said.

Reports received from different parts of Maharashtra said NCP workers from Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar and other parts of the state took out processions appealing to Pawar to take back his decision.