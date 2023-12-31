Delhi BJP leaders, workers listen to PM’s Maan Ki Baat

Delhi BJP leaders and unit party workers listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday in different events organised across the national capital.

Senior leaders of the saffron party participated in some special programmes organised at various places to listen to the 108th episode of the Mann Ki Baat, while the party workers were present at the organisational booths.

In a special programme organised at Delhi Gate Ward, BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh listened to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with local workers, in presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

In another special programme at Booth 29 of Janakpuri Assembly, Delhi BJP organisation general secretary Pawan Rana along with hundreds of youths listened to the monthly programme in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir co-in-charge Ashish Sood.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to the Maan Ki Baat along with hundreds of central government schemes beneficiaries in the presence of Karol Bagh district president Sunil Kakkar during the Viksit Bharat Yatra Mela, organized in Indrapuri in Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

MP Ramesh Bidhuri listened to the programme with local slum dwellers of Kalicharan Camp, Okhla Subzi Mandi.

Delhi BJP’s Minority Morcha at Jama Masjid Park, president Anees Abbasi along with hundreds of party workers of BJP and social workers also listened to the radio programme.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gives some new message in the Mann Ki Baat program and this 108th episode also becomes important because he has given the message of Fit India to the youth of the country. He has asked youth to resolve to be fitness conscious,” said Delhi BJP chief.

Sachdeva added, “The country gives us everything, hence we should also give something for the country and youth should join the Fit India Movement as per the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Through his Mann Ki Baat program, the PM gave the message to the country to stay fit. Today, he talked about how conscious and serious the people who have progressed in different fields in the country have been about fitness in life,” said Chugh.

He also stressed on the need to implement the mantras of the PM and said people should work to create the India of his dreams.

For this work, along with the fitness of the body, fitness of the mind is also required, added Chugh.