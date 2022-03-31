Patient in Telangana’s government hospital bitten by Rats

In a shocking incident, a patient at a leading government-run hospital in Telangana was bitten by rats on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the MGM Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is one of the state’s biggest state-run hospitals.

Srinivas’ hands and legs were attacked by rats, resulting in bleeding injuries.

The individual is in severe condition after being treated for respiratory and kidney problems. According to his family, he was previously receiving care at a private hospital, but because they couldn’t afford the costs, they transferred him to MGM Hospital four days ago.

They said that the rats had attacked him on the first day, and that they had informed the medical staff, who provided rat bite treatment. The rats bit him again on Thursday morning, according to them.

“I was shocked to see blood all over the bed. Rats nibbled his fingers, arms and legs,” patient’s brother Srikant said. When he informed the hospital staff, they questioned him what he was doing.

“We have come here in the hope of some relief but his condition has worsened with the loss of blood,” he said.

Some employees told him that similar situations had occurred in the past, and that they had filed formal complaints with higher-ups, who would take appropriate action.

Murali, the hospital’s resident medical officer, said the facility would take steps to combat the rat problem.

This isn’t the first time anything like this has happened on MGM’s property. Rats were discovered eating carcasses in the mortuary two years ago. The patients were concerned since the rat infestation had spread throughout the hospital, including the ICU.

(with inputs from IANS)