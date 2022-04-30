Patiala Clash: BJP appeals for peace in Punjab

A day after the clash between two groups in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan protest march, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab president Ashwani Sharma, on Saturday, said the his party stands for peace and will work overtime to spread the message in the state.

Speaking to a party delegation in Patiala, the Punjab BJP chief, calling the yesterday’s incident most unfortunate, said the administration should have been more alert and prepared to tackle such a highly sensitive situation. The delegation was in town to offer prayers at the Kali Devi Mandir.

Members of a group Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and pro-Khalistan activists clashed by throwing stones at each other and brandishing swords prompting police to fire in the air to bring the situation near the Kali Devi Temple under control.

“We have to act with great maturity and sensitivity and maintain peace in our state. Nefarious designs of certain segments will be defeated,” Sharma said in an appeal to every Punjabi.