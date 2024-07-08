Patanjali will bring a new revolution in IT sector: Baba Ramdev at Bharuwa Solutions workshop

The three-day workshop on “Corporate Training for Professional Development/Core Skills,” organized by IT firm Bharuwa Solutions, was held at the Patanjali University auditorium in Haridwar.

The workshop marked a significant milestone for the IT arm of Patanjali, showcasing its dedication and achievements in the sector.

On the conclusion of the workshop, Swami Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that Bharuwa Solutions’ products hold the key to resolving various IT sector challenges.

Swami Ramdev emphasized that Bharuwa’s innovative solutions have the potential to revolutionize the IT industry.

Acharya Balkrishna, a prominent figure in Patanjali, highlighted the company’s expansion into Information Technology through Bharuwa Solutions.

He noted that this venture is a testament to unwavering dedication and hard work.

Acharya Balkrishna informed that Bharuwa Solutions has secured eight patents in the IT sector and has collaborated with renowned companies such as Welspun, Mother Dairy, Amul, Syntex, and the Indian Railways.

The company’s recent contract to centralize and monitor data for 26 airports underscores its growing influence.

He elaborated on Bharuwa Solutions’ capabilities, stating that the company now meets all of Patanjali’s IT requirements, eliminating the need for third-party software.

Bharuwa Solutions boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and certifications, with a focus on developing software powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The platform supports various functions, including Document Management Systems (DMS), Point of Sale (POS) ERP, Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS), Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), billing, accounting, and supply chain operations.

Acharya Balkrishna also acknowledged the significant contributions of Pawan Singh, Kavindra Singh, and their team in establishing Bharuwa Solutions.

He likened the company’s current phase to the early growth stages of a substantial banyan tree, poised for widespread implementation.

Mr. Rambharat, Managing Director of Patanjali Foods Ltd., noted that Bharuwa Solutions is experiencing remarkable growth in the IT industry. He expressed confidence in the company’s ability to expand its market presence both nationally and internationally.

The workshop was attended by Bharuwa Solutions’ President, Mr. Irendra Chhabra, Vice President Kavindra Singh, Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. IT Head Pawan Singh, and over 250 employees from the Haridwar, Hyderabad, and Noida offices.

The event highlighted Bharuwa Solutions’ commitment to professional development and its promising future in the IT sector.