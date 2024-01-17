Patanjali Research Foundation to study spike protein of Covid’s new JN.1 variant

Patanjali Research Foundation has set new dimensions in the country’s coronavirus research as it announced a detailed study of the spike protein of Covid’s latest JN.1 variant.

The spike protein of JN.1 COVID varient has been brought to Patanjali Research Foundation form China’s Sino Biological Lab.

Patanjali Yog Peeth’s Acharya Balkrishna said that this is the first time a study on spike protein of Covid’s JN.1 variant is happening in India.

Balkrishna said that he is proud that Patanjali Research Foundation is the first organisation in the country which is conducting a detailed research on the JN.1 variant.

He further stated that Patanjali will show the world how it conducts research on Ayurvedic medicines in line with the standards of modern science.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the SARS-CoV-2 sub-variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from its parent lineage BA.2.86.

JN.1 variant is a sub-variant of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus which caused the deadly pandemic.

Patanjali Research Foundation’s chief scientist Dr Anurag Varshney said that they will test the effect of Coronil, Patanjali’s potential anti-Covid drug, on the spike protein JN.1 variant.