Patanjali Research Foundation signs MoU with SSRM CCTR for clinical trial studies on Ayurvedic medicines

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between two prominent institutions in the country, Patanjali Research Foundation and SRM Center for Clinical Trials and Research, Chennai.

In what is being hailed as a milestone in the history of Ayurveda, this agreement will pave the way for collaborative clinical trial studies on Ayurvedic medicines.

On the ocassion, Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that the MoU signifies a significant milestone in the history of Ayurveda and will play a crucial role in its revival.

Advertisement

He emphasized that this joint effort will bring evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines onto the global stage through clinical trials based on Indian traditional knowledge.

The two leading institutions in India will present the efficacy of Ayurvedic medicines to the world, he said.

Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Dean-Research of SRM CCTR, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this agreement will play a vital role in establishing Indian traditional medical science, Ayurveda, at a global level.

Clinical research experts Dr. V.K. Gupta and Dr. Anurag Shrivastav were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Extending his best wishes for the collaboration between the two institutions. Dr. Anurag Varshney, Chief of Patanjali Research Foundation, said that both institutions will present the efficacy of Ayurvedic medicines in a evidence-based manner to the world through this agreement.