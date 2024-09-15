Patanjali Research Foundation hosts quiz competition as part of ashwagandha awareness campaign

As part of the ongoing Ashwagandha awareness campaign, Patanjali Research Foundation, in collaboration with the National Medicinal Plant Board (Ministry of AYUSH) and the State Medicinal Plant Board, Dehradun, organised a quiz competition on medicinal herbs at the College of Smart Agriculture, Core University, Roorkee.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of medicinal plants, particularly Ashwagandha.

Dr. Uday Bhan Prajapati, a scientist from Patanjali Research Foundation, delivered a lecture on the cultivation of medicinal herbs, focusing on the significance of Ashwagandha and its role in Ayurvedic medicine.

Advertisement

The lecture was followed by an engaging quiz competition, where students tested their knowledge on various medicinal plants.

A total of 44 students registered for the event, actively participating in both the lecture and the quiz.

The session saw enthusiastic interaction, with students posing a wide array of questions about medicinal herbs.

Dr. Prajapati addressed all the queries, ensuring a deeper understanding of the subject among the participants.

In attendance at the event were Dr. Amit Kumar Vashishth, Head of College of Smart Agriculture, Core University, as well as Agriculture Faculty members Dr. Ramashankar and Miss Seenu, along with Dr. Prajapati from Patanjali Research Foundation.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Ramashankar distributed stationery kits and certificates to all participants as a token of appreciation for their involvement. Dr. Amit Kumar Vashishth, who coordinated the program, offered a vote of thanks, marking the end of the successful session.

The Ashwagandha awareness campaign, supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, is aimed at promoting the benefits of medicinal herbs across educational institutions.