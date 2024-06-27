International Film City to come up in Noida at the cost of Rs 1,510 crore in 8 years

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious International Film City project is now taking concrete shape in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to be completed within the next eight years.

A significant milestone was recently achieved with the signing of a concession agreement between Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The initial phase of the proposed Film City, which will be constructed in Sector 21 of Noida in the YEIDA area, will focus on establishing film-related facilities and a film institute, which will be completed within three years. The project entails an investment of Rs 1,510 crore.

The agreement, overseen by YEIDA’s CEO Arunvir Singh and attended by Additional CEO Shruti and Ashish Bhutani, marks a pivotal step in realising this vision.

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh on Thursday outlined the timeline for completing the Film City project, estimating it to be finished within eight years, equivalent to 2,920 days. Initially, the focus is on completing film facilities and the film institute within three years, or 1,095 days. The total budget allocated for this ambitious venture is Rs 1,510 crore.

The financial breakdown for the project includes Rs 50 crore earmarked for construction in the first two years, followed by Rs 75 crore in the third year. Subsequently, Rs 100 crore will be allocated for expenditures between the fourth and eighth years.

Singh detailed that Rs 832.91 crore will cover filming components such as studio backlots and open sets whereas Rs 373.93 crore will be allocated for hospitality, Rs 315.07 crore for service accommodation, Rs 109.60 crore for offices, and Rs 76.44 crore for infrastructure enhancements.

Regarding land allocation, the Film City will span 230 acres. One hundred thirty-five acres will be designated for filming facilities within this area, and an additional 21 acres will be allocated for the Film Institute.

This brings the total area dedicated to filming components to 156 acres. The remaining 75 acres will be utilised for various commercial purposes. This includes 57 acres for service accommodation, 2.37 acres for hospitality dormitories, 5.15 acres for upscale hospitality, 3.60 acres for upper upscale hospitality, 5.15 acres for F&B-focused retail development, and 2.37 acres for commercial offices.

During the signing ceremony, renowned film producer Boney Kapoor said, “The preparations for the Film City had commenced well before the official agreement. Recently, during visits to London and LA, I had the opportunity to inspect numerous studios and observe the latest technological advancements in their construction. This International Film City, under development in Uttar Pradesh, is poised to set a global standard.”

Simultaneously, YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh emphasised the Authority’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for the film city. Recognising the need for smooth movement of large vehicles and equipment for setting up expansive sets, the Yamuna Authority has decided to construct a 75-metre interlink lane. This infrastructure initiative, fully funded by the Authority itself, underscores its proactive approach to facilitating convenience for investors — a hallmark of the Yamuna Authority’s commitment to supporting development.