On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, a spectacular Passing out Parade (POP) was held at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 62 trainees including 15 women trainees passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Commandant, INA who awarded medals and trophy to meritorious trainees on completion of the Ceremonial Review.

The CNS Gold medal for First in Overall Order of Merit was awarded to Cadet Shekar Mani Tripathi. The Commandant Silver Medal for Second in Overall Order of Merit was awarded to Cadet M Vaasudevan. The Zamorin Trophy for Best all-round woman cadet was awarded to Cadet Amrutendrini D Chinamna.

The successful trainees marched past the Academy’s Quarterdeck, in Slow March, to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – the poignant farewell tune played by Armed Forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Commandant, INA congratulated the cadets on parade for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and movements on parade. He emphasised to uphold the ethos of Service before Self and reiterated the Core values of Duty, Honour and Courage.

The Reviewing Officer and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of the passing out trainees and congratulated them for successful completion of their rigorous training. These officers will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.

Stringent precautionary measures instituted by the Academy have helped in accomplishing the challenging goal of training the trainees despite COVID-19.