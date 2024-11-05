Parliament’s Winter session to commence from Nov 25

The Winter Session of the Parliament is set to commence from November 25 and will go on till December 20, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced here on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, “President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).” The minister further informed that on November 26 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

The Budget Session, 2024 of Parliament which commenced on July 22 was adjourned sine die on August 9. After the constitution of 18th Lok Sabha, this was the first Budget Session and the Union Budget along with the Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was presented in Lok Sabha on July 23. During the Budget session, The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination on August 9. On August 9, Parliament was adjourned sine die after the conclusion of the Budget Session which saw presentation of the first full Budget of the Narendra Modi Government’s third consecutive term in office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had presented an Interim Budget for 2024-25 just before the 17th Lok Sabha’s term ended.

During the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament, the Union government could also look to introduce One Nation One Election Bill.The Bill on the simultaneous polls for the lower house and the assemblies, once cleared by both houses of Parliament, will become a law. Recently, Mr Modi highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India’s democracy, give optimum outcome of India’s resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code,” he said.

In a move that has far-reaching implications for the democracy in the country, the Centre on September 18 had given its nod to simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies recommended by the High-Level Committee formed to go into the proposal.The committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind advocated elections to urban bodies and panchayats within 100 days.