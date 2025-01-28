Parliament will take final call on UCC: Omar on U’khand govt’s move

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that Parliament will take the final call on the contentious Uniform Civil Code.

His remarks came as Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the contentious legislation with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, while the Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinizing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted all amendments proposed by the NDA members and negated every change moved by opposition members.

“Let them do what they want to do till a law is enacted for the country. Finally, it is Parliament which will decide on this and not the individual UTs or States,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He emphasized that such matters will ultimately be decided at the national level in Parliament.

On Uttarakhand’s move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Conference (NC) said, “Let them do it. They may do what they want. The final decision will be made in Parliament.”

Asked about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he clarified that no new legislation has been enacted yet. He noted that the bill is currently under review by a parliamentary committee, with discussions underway.

Abdullah also highlighted that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have shared their views with the committee. “Let the committee do its work, and after that, there will be a debate in Parliament,” he stated.