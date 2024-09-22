Parliament to host 10th CPA India Region Conference in New Delhi on Sept 23-24

The 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference will be held at Parliament House in New Delhi on September 23 and 24.

The conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the Chairperson of the CPA India Region.

A total of 46 presiding officers, including 4 Chairmen, 25 Speakers, 3 Deputy Chairmen, and 14 Deputy Speakers from the legislatures of various States and Union Territories (UTs), along with their Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and accompanying officers, are expected to attend the conference over the next two days.

Advertisement

Preceding the main conference, an Executive Committee meeting of the CPA India Region will also be held to discuss the functioning of legislative bodies within the region.

The theme of this year’s conference is “The Role of Legislative Bodies in the Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development.”

The conference will explore the vital role legislative bodies play in driving sustainable growth and ensuring inclusive development across India and its States and UTs.

The CPA India Region, established in 2004 after being separated from the CPA Asia Region, is one of the nine regions of the CPA and currently includes 31 Member Branches, including the Indian Parliament and 30 State and UT legislatures.

This will be the second time that New Delhi is hosting the CPA India Region Conference.