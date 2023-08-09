# India

Parliament passes Digital Personal Data Protection BIll

IANS | New Delhi | August 9, 2023 8:56 pm

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023 by voice vote.

The Bill will now become law after President Draupadi Murmu grants her assent.

From hefty penalties ranging from a minimum of Rs 50 crore to a maximum of Rs 250 crore on social media platforms for violating rules to enabling digital markets to grow more responsibly while safeguarding citizens’ data, the Data Protection Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.

In the Upper House, the Bill was presented for passage by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

