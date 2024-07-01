Panchayati Raj Ministry secretary inaugurates 5-day training program for SNOs and SPMs

Panchayati Raj ministry secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Monday inaugurated a five-day refresher training programme for State Nodal Officers (SNOs) and State Program Managers (SPMs) under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.

In his keynote address, Mr Bharadwaj emphasized the importance of bringing a positive change to rural lives through dedication and quality work.

He encouraged participants to recognize their potential, understand the aspirations of the people, and strive for excellence.

Highlighting the immense human potential and determination required to effect grassroots change, he underscored the need for quality and tangible outcomes from Capacity Building and Training (CBT) initiatives.

“Panchayats do not lack resources and funds; significant investments are being made in CBT initiatives. The real need is to see the positive outcomes of these efforts on the ground,” Mr Bharadwaj said.

He advocated for a comprehensive approach that ensures quality and tangible results through a positive change in mindset. He stressed that transformative practices, driven by a positive mindset, can establish strong, self-sustaining institutions.

He also noted the importance of inaugurating projects funded by the Central Finance Commission grants to earn recognition and inspire other Panchayats.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry Secretary also highlighted the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme and the alignment of property tax collection with Own Source Revenue (OSR) initiatives as ways to increase Panchayat incomes.

The inaugural session featured prominent attendees, including S. N. Tripathi, Director General of IIPA, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary of MoPR, Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary of MoPR, and Dr. V. N. Alok, Professor at IIPA.

Over 50 State Nodal Officers and State Program Managers from 27 States and Union Territories are participating in this residential training program, running from July 1st to July 5th, 2024.

Speaking on the ocassion, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar underlined the importance of such refresher courses as a means of continuous dialogue, handholding, and outreach by the Ministry. He mentioned the positive impacts of digital governance on service delivery, quality of Panchayat Development Plans (PDP), and financial management through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Joint Secretary Vikas Anand highlighted the significance of this first-of-its-kind refresher training, aimed at enhancing capacity, skill development, leadership ability, and performance of the participants.

He stressed on the need for coordinated efforts and continuous handholding to achieve the vision of an empowered, developed, and self-reliant rural India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Addressing the SNOs and SPMs, S.N. Tripathi praised the Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s innovative Capacity Building and Training initiatives.

He highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to align inclusive, holistic, and sustainable village development with global goals through the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

Mr Tripathi emphasized that these efforts have gained Panchayats national and international recognition for their commendable work.

The five-day training program includes sessions on leadership skills, teamwork, conflict management, communication skills, media relations, community engagement, crisis communication, and practical training on various initiatives like e-GramSwaraj, PFMS, TMP, OSR, and others.

The training also covers the preparation of Annual Action Plans, reporting of progress under RGSA, and the use of portals like Audit Online, Meri Panchayat, and Panchayat NIRNAY.

The program aims to enhance participants’ leadership capabilities through developmental and diagnostic approaches, identifying areas for improvement and refining necessary governance skills.