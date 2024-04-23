Panchayati Raj Ministry to organize national colloquium on grassroots governance tomorrow

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will organize a national colloquium on ‘Governance at the Grassroots after Three Decades of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment’ on April 24, 2024, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day celebration.

Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj and Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Shailesh Kumar Singh will inaugurate the national colloquium in the presence of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar and other senior officials.

The National Colloquium on Grassroots Governance aims to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, including officials from Central and State Governments, NIRD&PR, faculty members from SIRD&PRs, academicians, subject matter experts, representatives of UN Agencies, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Key topics of discussion will include the role of digital technology in transforming public service delivery, initiatives of MoPR aimed at transforming Panchayat Governance, and the convergence of digital governance initiatives of various Ministries/ Departments.

The one-day Colloquium offers a unique platform to assess achievements, identify challenges, and explore opportunities for enhancing grassroots governance and public service delivery through Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

Discussions will focus on the evolution of principles of Good Governance in rural areas and pathways for strengthening PRIs as vehicles for effective public service delivery.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s ongoing efforts towards digital empowerment form the foundation of its mission to realize the concept and vision of Smart Panchayats.

Through robust e-governance initiatives, the Ministry is committed to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and people’s participation in grassroots governance. Training programs are also underway to ensure the meaningful implementation of digital strategies.

The Ministry sensitizes and engages citizens in grassroots governance through partnerships with States/UTs.

As a third tier of government and the primary interface between the union government and rural communities, Panchayats play a crucial role in promoting Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business in rural India.

The Ministry’s digital initiatives are instrumental in promoting self-reliance, creating sustainable livelihoods, supporting inclusive development and advancing Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) across Gram Panchayats nationwide.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj commemorates April 24 every year as National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) with profound zeal and fervour, marking the enactment of the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, which came into force on April 24, 1993.

The National Colloquium on Grassroots Governance holds particular significance as it coincides with three decades of the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act and two decades since the creation of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The ministry is dedicated to empowering grassroots governance and accelerating progress on LSDGs across rural India through innovative initiatives and digital interventions.