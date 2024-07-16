Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar relieved of her training program, asked to go back to academy

The controversial IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar has been recalled by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday relieved the probationary IAS officer from her ongoing District Training program in the state and asked her to return to the Academy.

In an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of Maharashtra government, it was stated that trainee IAS officer Dr Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar was on Tuesday relieved of her district training program she was undergoing in Maharashtra.

The order addressed to Puja Khedkar reads: “As per DO letter DD (SN) PA-2024 of deputy director and in charge establishment Lal Bahadur National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie Dated July 16, 2024 it is informed that LBSNAA Mussoorie has decided to keep your district training program on hold and immediately recall you for further action. Therefore you are hereby relieved of the district training program of the state government of Maharashtra.”

Further, the letter read: “You are instructed to join the academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstances.”

IAS probationer and 2022 batch officer Dr Puja Khedkar was also under investigation by a single member probe committee constituted by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as the controversy surfaced about her caste and physical disability.

Documents submitted by her for being selected under OBC and physically challenged categories in the UPSC examination were under scrutiny. Khedkar secured 821 rank in 2022 UPSC Civil services examination in OBC category.