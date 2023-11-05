Palestine solidarity rally: CPM hopeful of IUML workers’ participation

A day after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has turned down CPI-M invite to attend Palestinian solidarity rally being organised by it in Kozhikode on November 11, the Left party has kept the doors open for the IUML workers to take part in the rally.

Addressing the media at the AKG centre on Sunday, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that the IUML backed out from accepting the invitation to participate in the rally due to technical reasons.

“The technical reason they (IUML) referred to is the restriction the Congress has put on them. The technicality is that the League could not even take part in a mass movement against imperialism,” Govindan said.

The CPI-M state secretary expressed the hope that at least Muslim League workers who want to express their anger at the Israeli attack on Palestine would participate in the rally.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has on Saturday decided not to participate in the CPI-M’s Palestine solidarity rally scheduled to be held on November 11 in Kozhikode

He said that CPI-M would invite Congress leaders such as Aryadan Shoukath, who is facing disciplinary action from Congress for organising a Palestine solidarity rally in Malappuram.

MV Govindan said that Shashi Tharoor’s remarks at the Muslim League Solidarity Rally in Kozhikode on October 26 were not an aberration. “It was one piece with the Congress approach” he said.