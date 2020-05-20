Neighbouring country Pakistan’s Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in in Kirni and Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to the officials this is the fourth ceasefire violation on the LoC by Pakistan during the last three days.

Colonel Devender Anand, Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, said that Pakistan started the unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 9.30 am on Wednesday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Degwar sector of the Poonch district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly”, said Colonel Anand.

Earlier, in April as well the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district as well as in the Mankote area. The neighbours had violated the ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling. While Pakistan Army’s firing in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector left six security personnel injured, a week earlier.

Lives of hundreds of people living along the LoC in J-K get shattered each time shells start raining in these areas.

Civilians unnecessarily come under fire each time. Their cattle, homes and agricultural fields are at the highest risk during such cross border hostilities.

This year between January 1 and February 23 there had been a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) , Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament in March.

While, last year, over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded by the Pakistan Army.