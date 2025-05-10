Pakistan intensifies drone and missile strikes in Rajasthan

Air strikes involving drones, missiles, and other munitions from Pakistan intensified Friday night in Pokaran, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and some adjoining areas, continuing intermittently on Saturday—though without breaching the Indian air defence system.

India’s key army/air bases and cantonments at Phalodi, Pokaran (Jaisalmer), Uttarlai and Jalipa (both Barmer) still remained the main targets of assailant Pakistani drones and missiles. Intermittent bangs of blasts and frequently sounding warning sirens in the “red alert or high-red-alert” zone were enough to reveal the seriousness of the situation.

The Phalodi air base on Saturday was targetted with three missiles but neutralised by the air defence system. While two missiles neutralized mid-air, one fell in the Agraj village, causing no loss of life or property. On May 7, too, Pakistan attempted unsuccessfully to target Phalodi.

The district collector and superintendent of police rushed to the village to take stock of the situation and supervise the safe recovery of the remains of the fallen munition. Reportedly, loud bangs were heard in three villages – Dhandhu, Ugras and Satawar in the Pokaran region.

In Dhandhu village, an object resembling a missile fell from the sky with a loud bang. Onlookers gathered there later informed the police of the incident that caused no loss of life or property.

Almost at the same time, the Lathi region of Jaisalmer resonated with three deafeningly loud bangs, one by one, which were heard in the radius of 40-50 km. A similar incident was reported from the Gida region of the newly carved out district, Balotra, in the neighborhood of Barmer and Jaisalmer.

There in Gida, another big missile/other munition was dropped. The defence personnel reached there on intimation from villagers, carefully removed it from the site and took it into possession. The debris of drones, missiles and other munitions dropped during air strikes last night was collected from many places in the rural areas of Jaisalmer.

Besides, the repeated sounding of sirens in Barmer and Bikaner city and the Nal air base warns people of a potential threat in the red-alarmed zones. Jodhpur also heard an alarming siren repeatedly on Saturday.

A defence spokesperson said Saturday morning said, “Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders.

“Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs”, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened and chaired an all-party meeting here today to discuss key issues related to the prevailing border situation and the measures being taken by the state government. Sharma also heard the views and suggestions of leaders from various parties.

In a tragic development, on Saturday, Sergeant Surendra Singh Moga, a medical assistant from Mehradasi village in Jhunjhunu district and a proud son of the soil, was martyred while on duty at the 30 Air Force Wing in Udhampur, in conflict-hit Jammu and Kashmir.