J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the current year will have its own challenges as new strategies have been adopted by Pakistan with new terror operatives emerging on ground which need to be countered.

He said that there are inputs that the terrorists are trying to carry out some mischief as they are desperate to disturb communal harmony, peace and order. He directed the officers to take care of vulnerable persons and places to thwart the nefarious designs of enemies.

The DGP was presiding over a meeting to review the security scenario in Jammu zone and arrangements for the forthcoming Republic Day, the Director General of Police. Senior officers of Police, Army, BSF, CRPF and Intelligence agencies were present in the meeting.

The DGP said that well coordinated surveillance systems must be ensured to undo nefarious plans of the enemy. He advised the officers to address all the apprehensions expressed by taking adequate measures in the meeting.

He directed that the deployment for Republic Day may be beefed up and theQuick Reaction Teams (QRTs), escorts, guards will have to be alert. He directed that all arrangements be made so that 26th January celebrations are held peacefully.

The meeting was attended by COS 16 Corps Major General Sharad Kapoor, IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP CRPF Jammu P. S. Ranpise, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Sujit Kumar, DIG Doda Kistwar Ramban Range Abdul Jabbar, DIG BSF Jammu S. K. Singh, SSP Jammu Shreedhar Patil, SSP CIV PHQ Rajesh Bali, SSP CID CI Jammu Tahir Sajad Bhat, SSP CID SB Jammu Rohit Baskotra and other senior officers. ADGP CID J&K R.R. Swain attended the meeting via video conference.

The DGP complimented the officers for the excellent work done during the previous year (2020). He said that the year gone by was very good as far as maintenance of peace, law & order, and counter insurgency operations were concerned. He said that the work done by all the officers and the personnel deserves kudos. He hailed the proactive approach and preventive measures of the JKP and forces which led to the recovery of huge arms and ammunition in 2020 besides eliminating 225 terrorists.

The DGP termed the DDC elections a huge success and added that because of the good work done in the last couple of years expectations for the year 2021 have gone higher and to meet these standards all of the forces have to rise to the occasion with the continued commitment, hard work and dedication. He said that we have to use new year for consolidating peace. He said that all the security arrangements have to be made for the forthcoming republic day and beyond that.