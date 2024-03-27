Owner of Bhopal’s iconic hotel shoots himself dead

Owner of the internationally acclaimed Jehanuma Palace Heritage Hotel of Bhopal, Nadir Rashid (72), reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his revolver at his residence here Wednesday morning.

According to Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra, the family informed police officials about the incident at around 9.30 am. The official said the body was sent for postmortem to the Hamidia hospital.

The police said Nadir Rashid shot himself dead with his revolver in the bathroom of his house, ‘Shyamla Kothi’, located in the posh Nadir colony atop Shyamla Hills, not far from the state chief minister’s official residence.

According to sources, Nadir Rashid was in depression for the past six months as he was developing Parkinson’s disease and was undergoing treatment for that.

Nadir Rashid was related to the erstwhile ruling Nawab family of Bhopal and also to the Nawabs of Pataudi. The Jehanuma Palace is an award-winning five-star heritage hotel.

The police did not find any suicide note yet and further investigations were on in the matter.