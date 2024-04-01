Owaisi visits family of Mukhtar Ansari, offers condolences

AIMIM National President Asaduddin Owaisi visited the residence of late Mukhtar Ansari in Muhammadabad on late Sunday night to express his condolences to the family.

Owaisi reached the residence of MP Afzal Ansari in Muhammadabad directly from Lucknow after midnight. A crowd of supporters had gathered near Ansari’s residence. Owaisi hugged Mukhtar Ansari’s son Omar Ansari at the gate.

The AIMIM President also joined the family for dinner. He stayed there for 40 minutes.

When the news of Owaisi’s arrival spread, a crowd of supporters gathered there, forcing the police to put barricades to control the crowd.

Mukhtar Ansari’s nephew and MLA Shohaib Ansari took the mike and appealed to the people to leave.

After the meeting, Owaisi posted on social media that he went to the house of late Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur and consoled his family. ”In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters and loved ones,” he said, adding that, ” Insha Allah, light will break through this…”

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur on Saturday. The postmortem report has said that Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest.

After Owaisi’s visit, owing to ‘political compulsions’, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sent his cousin and Azamgarh candidate Dharmendra Yadav to Ghazipur to meet Mukhtar’s family on Monday.

Mukhtar’s brother Afzal Ansari is the SP candidate from Ghazipur seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Sunday , AIMIM joined three other political parties, including Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) to form a new opposition platform called PDM ( Pichra, Dalit & Muslim) to challenge the PDA of Samajwadi Party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has coined the acronym ‘PDA’ — “pichre” (meaning backward), Dalit and “alpashankhak” (meaning minority) — which is about ending inequality and ensuring inclusiveness.