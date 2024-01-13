Owaisi slams parties for forgetting Babri demolition

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed political parties for not raising the issue of demolition of the Babri Masjid ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that it was shameful that a criminal act has been elevated to a moment of national pride.

Owaisi’s criticism seems to be directed at the Congress and other political parties of the INDIA bloc although he refrained from naming any particular political entity other than criticising Uddhav Thackeray for his recent statement.

Referring to Thackeray’s statement that Ayodhya’s temple inauguration was his father’s dream and it was also a matter of national pride, the AIMIM chief wrote on social media platform X: “No political party is talking about December 6, the egregious criminal act of demolishing a centuries-old Masjid. The whole conversation is now about whether they’ll attend or not. The message to Indian Muslims is clear. We are expected to know our “aukaat” in today’s India. We are expected to acquiesce silently.”

Criticising Thackeray’s statement, the Hyderabad MP said the dreams of his father were inconsequential. “It is shameful that a blatant criminal act has been elevated to a moment of national pride,” said Owaisi and then went on to add that “December 6 is a black day for Indian democracy. It is a black day for the values of our freedom movement. It is a black day for rule of law.” The Babri Masjid was demolished by Kar Sevaks on 6 December 1992.

Even when the Supreme Court had given its judgement on the Ram Mandir issue paving the way for the construction of the temple at Ayodhya, Owaisi had disagreed and criticised the apex court’s direction saying that the “Supreme Court was supreme but not infallible.”

In the past few days, the BJP had criticised the Congress for its decision to skip the consecration ceremony while the latter indulged in some fine tightrope walking and called out the BJP for turning it into a political programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.