Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order on survey of Eidgah in Mathura

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday disapproved the Allahabad High court verdict allowing a survey of the Shahi Eidgah adjoining the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex in Mathura.

In a post on X, he said, “After Babri Masjid judgment, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation.”

He said the Mathura dispute was settled decades ago by mutual consent between the Masjid committee and the temple trust.

“A new group has been raking up this issue. Whether it is Kashi, Mathura or Lucknow’s Tiley Wali Masjid, it is the same group. One can read the agreement here, which was settled before a court of law,” Owaisi said, adding that such elements have made a mockery of the law.

“The Supreme Court was supposed to hear the matter on January 9, 2024, so what was the hurry that a survey had to be ordered?” he questioned.

The AIMIM leader added, “Please do not preach ‘give and take’ when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims. But law does not matter anymore. Robbing Muslims of their dignity is the only goal now.”

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday accepted a batch of petitions seeking the appointment of a court-monitored advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Eidgah premises adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The court said the petitions will be heard on December 18.