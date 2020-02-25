Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the violence-hit northeast Delhi be handed over to the Army.

He voiced concern over the situation in Delhi on clashes between the supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The clash so far has taken 10 lives including a head constable in the national capital.

Taking it to Twitter, Owaisi said, “The situation on North East Delhi is only getting worse. If PMO India wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area.”

“Cops have abdicated their duty and are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives and limbs is to hand over the area to the army,” he said.

The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty & are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives & limbs is to hand over the area to the army — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 25, 2020

Owaisi had earlier told reporters that the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored and alleged that it started after BJP leader Kapil Mishra issued an ultimatum with the tacit support of the government.

“He was standing with the concerned DCP. Why the DCP did not stop him,” he asked.

Owaisi said the videos which had come out clearly show how police had colluded with the rioters.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President wondered why the government had not yet condemned the violence.

On the early statements of some of the BJP leaders who said some elements resorted to violence in view of US President Donald Trump’s visit, Owaisi said if the government had prior information, why didn’t it act to prevent the violence.

He further slammed the government for not quickly sending additional forces and imposing curfew to contain the violence.