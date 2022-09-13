Over six lakh B. Tech to compete for Railway gunman post

For over one lakh vacancies of gunman in the Indian Railways, more than six lakh candidates with B. Tech will compete with more than 59 lakh Class X pass and 5.98 lakh candidates who have completed ITI courses, among others.

To fill 1,03,769 Level-1 positions, including track maintainer, helper/assistant, and assistant pointsman, across all Zonal Railways/Production Units of the national transporter, the Railways is conducting the first Stage Computer Based Test (CBT). This is the largest recruitment effort in the history of the railways because it aims to hire more than one lakh individuals; the highest number of openings for which an exam has ever been held was only 60,000.

Senior Railway Ministry official said till now, the tests have been carried out in two phases, and three more phases will be conducted across the country.

This time around, the Railways have taken adequate measures to prevent cheating in the exams. Since there are cases of using dummy candidates in the exam, we are using biometric verification of Aadhar card using thumb impression to prevent impersonation, said the official.

This is a fool-proof method to prevent impersonation, and so far, only one case has been detected in Vadodara.

There are 7,19,556 postgraduates, 39,25,822 graduates including BTech, 59,10,255 matriculates and 5,98,855 ITI diploma holders among the 1.1 crore candidates eligible to appear for the test for gunmen jobs, the Level 1 post in Indian Railways.

With Indian Railways accepting all the demands of candidates, over a crore eligible applicants would now be appearing for the test for track maintainers and helpers jobs among other Group D posts in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

The minimum qualification for the Level 1 post is the completion of Class X. After the first stage, shortlisted candidates would appear for medical tests only before the final selection.

Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1, according to the Railways.