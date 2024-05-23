Over 62 pc voter turnout recorded in 5th phase of LS polls: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said more than 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, which was held on 20th May.

“In continuation of the ECI’s two press notes dated 20th May (on voting percentage), the voter turnout of 62.2 per cent recorded in phase five for 49 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in the ongoing general elections,” the poll panel said in a communiqué.

According to the data of voting in the fifth phase, the male turnout was recorded at 61.48 per cent, female at 63 per cent and third gender at 21.96 per cent. West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 78.45 per cent, followed by Odisha at 73.50 per cent and Ladakh at 71.82 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 58.02 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir 59.10 per cent.

The ECI said the final turnout will only be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots and its addition to total vote count.

Out of the 49 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth phase, 14 parliamentary seats were from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, seven from West Bengal, five each from Bihar and Odisha, three from Jharkhand, one each from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May and fourth phase on 13th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 per cent voter turnout, second 66.71 per cent, third 65.68 per cent and fourth 69.16 per cent.

The sixth phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 25th May. Counting will take place on 4th June.