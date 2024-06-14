EC deploys 55 companies of central forces for bypolls in 4 constituencies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) deployed 55 companies of central forces for free and fair by-election in four assemblies Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, Raiganj and Maniktala.

The four constituencies in the state will go for by-polls on 10 July.

According to sources in the national poll panel, the highest number of 16 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has been deployed in Bagda Assembly constituency in North 24-Parganas while for Ranaghat Dakshin in Nadia, 15 companies of CAPF have been allotted.

The ECI had deployed 12 companies of central forces for both Raiganj in North Dinajpur and Maniktala in Kolkata each.

Sitting MLAs in Assemblies, except Maniktala had contested recently-held Lok Sabha) polls. Maniktala Assembly is lying vacant after death of sitting Trinamul Congress MLA Sadhan Pandey in 2022.

On Monday, Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the date of bypolls in the Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, Raiganj and Maniktala. Counting of the bypolls in the four Assemblies will be announced on 13 July.

The last date for submitting nominations in the four constituencies is 21 June while for withdrawing is 26 June, according to the ECI.

Three contestants Krishna Kalyani, Biswajit Das and Mukutmani Adhikari had won from Raiganj, Bagda and Ranaghat Assemblies in 2021 on Bharatiya Janata Party tickets.

But all three switched over to the Trinamul Congress and also resigned as MLAs to fight in LS polls in Raiganj, Bongaon and Ranaghat with Trinamul Congress tickets. Their resignations as MLAs led the bypolls in the three Assemblies.