The cases of coronavirus have crossed the 78 lakh mark with 53,370 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

650 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death count to 1,17,956.

India has been consistently improving in terms of recovery as 70,16,046 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

A positive development has come up for the citizens as the country has been reporting a steady decline in its daily coronavirus infections after reaching a peak of about 90,000 cases a day in September.

As of now, the number of active cases stands at 6,80,680, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi are the five states that reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.