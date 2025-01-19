Over 5,000 Naga sanyasis to be included in Akharas at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

The 13 akharas, the flag bearers of Sanatan Dharma, are present in Sector-20, adorning the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Recruitments for the army of Naga sanyasis from the akharas, which are at the center of public faith in Mahakumbhnagar, have started.

The Naga initiation ceremony of the avdhoots of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara has started on the banks of the Ganga. Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara is known to have the highest number of Naga Sanyasis among the Sanyasi akharas, and the number of Naga Sanyasis continues to grow. The expansion process of this Akhara began on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Naga sanyasis, the ‘Digambara’ devotees of Lord Shiva, are a major attraction at Mahakumbh. The largest influx of faith at the Mahakumbh is seen at the Juna Akhara camp, where the Naga initiation ceremony, eagerly awaited by the Avdhoots every 12 years, is now held on the banks of the Ganga in Sector 20, instead of being confined to the Akharas.

Advertisement

Shri Mahant Chaitanya Puri, International Minister of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, confirmed that the Naga initiation process began on Saturday. In the first phase, more than 1,500 Avdhoots are being initiated as Naga Sanyasis. Juna Akhara, currently home to over 5.3 lakh Naga Sanyasis, leads the way in the number of Naga Sanyasis.

The ceremony to initiate the sanyasis to the Naga Akhara is held during the Kumbh with a taking place at this sacred event. To begin the process, a disciple must first lead a celibate life. He must serve his gurus for three years, learning the religious practices and customs of the Akharas. During this time, his celibacy is tested. If the Akhara and the disciple’s guru deem them ready, they progress to the next stage.

At the Mahakumbh, this marks the transition of a disciple from a Brahmachari to an Avdhoot (enlightened saint). If the akhara and the disciple’s guru decide that he is ready, he moves on to the next step in the process.

At the Mahakumbh, this disciple’s head is shaved on the banks of the Ganga, and he takes a dip in the river 108 times. The final process of the initiation includes performing Pind Daan and Dandi Sanskar, among other rituals.

Under the religious flag of the Akhara, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the Akhara bestows the Naga initiation. Those initiated at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh include Rajeshwari Naga, Ujjain’s Khooni Naga, Haridwar’s Barfani, and Nasik’s Khichdi Naga. These different names help identify where the initiation took place.